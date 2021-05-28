QUINCY — After about a month in business, Emerald City Jewelers owner Sheri Busse said customers are loving her new and expanded shop on 2001 Maine St.
The family-owned company previously was located at 33rd and Broadway but Busse said she was looking for a property she could buy to ensure the longevity of the business once it is in the hands of her children.
“Both my adult children are in the business and I felt like it was time to invest in a building and the permanency of it,” Busse said.
Busse added that the Maine Street building, which was formerly a bank, will be Emerald City Jewelers’ fourth location since the business first began 31 years ago in her basement.
According to the company’s website, the business had been at the Broadway location since 2001.
But when the Maine Street location was acquired, Busse said the whole interior of the building was remodeled. Two offices on the west side of the building were taken down to expand the showroom and another entrance was added. She also used Coulter Asphalt Services to lay asphalt and restripe the parking lot.
Although the business is open, Busse said there is still more work to be done. Her hope is to make the bank’s drive-thru window available for customers picking up orders.
Computer-aided design technology also has allowed Emerald City Jewelers to provide quicker turnaround times for customers.
“You hear people getting artificial joints because they can grow the pieces and now you can do it with jewelry,” Busse said.
Emerald City Jewelers is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.