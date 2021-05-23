QUINCY — Engineering services needed to begin one of the first important projects of the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan are projected to last eight weeks and cost $53,000.
On Monday, the Quincy City Council authorized the appropriation of $53,000 in tax increment financing funds to Klingner and Associates for engineering services related to the burial of power lines on the riverfront.
A memo to the Quincy City Council from Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the burial of these lines is the first priority project of the master plan, which has been okayed by the city, county and park district.
“Locally the electrical towers are seen as an eyesore to the appearance of the riverfront, possibly discouraging investment in this area,” the memo read. “So by making the riverfront a more attractive location, several existing restaurants would benefit and there could be much needed development in the area as traffic increases.”
The first phase of the project would stretch from Hampshire Street north to Quincy Boat Club. The second phase would move south towards Jersey.
Once the engineering work is finished, Bevelheimer said the project will go out to bid.
“It’s the first of hopefully more improvements to come,” Bevelheimer said.
With the help of Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, the city was awarded a $350,000 Illinois Capital grant for the project. As a public-private partnership project between Ameren and Quincy, the utility company will invest between $500,000 and $700,000 for the work.
The city will used the grant funding to purchase and bury the ducts that will house the overhead electrical lines. Ameren will then install electrical lines within the ducts and reconnect Front Street’s electrical grid while also removing overhead towers, according to the memo.