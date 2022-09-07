Essential service or not? Forum feedback questions the role of recycling in Quincy

QUINCY — Two hours of presentations, public comment, and questions with some answers about the future of recycling pickup and collection filled City Council chambers early Wednesday evening.
A majority of the citizens in the audience — by a show of hands — are in favor of regular curbside pickup, whether it be weekly or biweekly. Many of those same people indicated that they would be amenable to taking their recyclable material to public collection bins when needed.
However, nearly all in attendance at the public forum — estimated to be between 50 to 65 — are opposed to an ordinance that would eliminate curbside pickup by the city, even if it meant paying a private hauler to collect their paper, plastic, tin and aluminum.
And that’s what will be in front of the City Council Monday night when the proposal is up for a vote.
Alderman Mike Farh, R-4, was the lone council member to voice his opinion, on the record, during the meeting.
“I think it ferreted out a lot of what the public had to say,” Farha said. “Think of it like a stockholders’ meeting. We’re the board of directors, and I think we got the message. The public wants recycling and (they believe) it's just as much an essential service like the fire department, 911, the police. All of those things are essential.
“The public made clear this is what they want. I’m supportive of what they want.”
Director of Administrative Service Jeff Mays led the early portion of the forum by highlighting the city’s increased expenses associated with collection, specifically its aging and unreliable fleet of trucks. He continued by emphasizing taxpayer subsidies to offset losses as well as a 50% drop-off in the amount of recyclables collected by city trucks.
Mays continued, “We’re (only) seeing a participation rate of about 40% of households that are currently paying the $5 fee to recycle.”
City Comptroller Sheri Ray singled out declines in overall tonnage and participation, as well as increased labor costs required to repair the city’s aging fleet of trucks.
All of which led to several comments from the crowd that questioned why the city isn’t treating recycling as an essential service, as do cities of similar size in Illinois and neighboring states.
Whitney Mintert, who moved to Quincy from St. Louis seven years ago, doesn’t doubt the increasing costs associated with the city’s current collection practices.
However, she’s not convinced that council and the Central Services Committee have thought through the consequences of the proposed changes.
“The research and the things they (council and committee) have done thus far have been subpar," Mintert said after the meeting had concluded.
A printed flyer handed to attendees on the way in requests that the city form “a committee of citizens and city officials before taking this hasty step.”
Which could be Monday evening, if a vote is taken after the third reading of the ordinance.
“It’s not automatic that it will be approved, or that it will even be voted on,” said City Engineer Jeffrey Conte said.
Mayor Mike Troup indicated that several staff and aldermen will meet Thursday morning to review the forum feedback.
"None of our options will forget recycling," Troup said. "That is not an intent."
