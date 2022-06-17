QUINCY — Stacy Williams, a mother of three from Quincy, will be ready to move into a newly renovated home at 2325 Quincy Ave., by the weekend thanks to the tireless work of the Quincy Area Habitat for Humanity and numerous community partners.
“It’s been over a year and we feel so grateful to be here and to start our new life,” Williams said.
Due to the rising cost of materials, the Quincy Area Habitat for Humanity has transitioned from building new houses to rehabilitating blighted properties in order to serve its target population of families earning 30% to 60% of the area median income.
However, Quincy Area Habitat for Humanity President Lee Lindsay said families get charged only for the materials that went into the house.
“There is no interest and no markup because that would defeat the whole purpose of our ministry, and we are a ministry, to allow and to encourage moms (and) dads to be able to raise their children in a home,” Lindsay said.
From contractors to local restaurants that provide food for volunteers, the Quincy Area Habitat for Humanity has plenty of community partners.
But one of Habitat for Humanity’s most important partnerships is with the YWCA Permanent Supportive Housing Program, which gives women the opportunity to learn about saving and investing.
“Our partner family here was in the Y program for four years but when she left, she had money in the bank, she had no debt and they make good homeowners,” Lindsay said.
Lindsay added that the most exciting part of the process is raising up a generation of children living in a more stable environment that are better readers and can focus academically without worrying about moving.
“The focus is always on the children and raising them in a safe home,” she said.
Those interested in volunteering should visit quincyareahabitatforhumanity.org or like the organization’s Facebook page at “Habitat for Humanity Quincy.” Lindsay said volunteers don’t have to have specific construction or renovation skills to help out.
