Farm Home and Supply acquires three new stores

QUINCY — Farm and Home Supply announced Monday that it has acquired three Big R stores in Lincoln, Springfield and Taylorville to be reopened as new locations for the Quincy-based retailer.
Remodeling will begin immediately at the Lincoln store, 1501 Woodlawn Drive, according to a news release. The Springfield location, 2804 N. Dirksen Parkway and the Taylorville location,1160 E. 1500 N Road, also will be enlarged in the coming year to provide additional space for new products.
"We are grateful to be expanding the Farm and Home Supply name into these wonderful communities," said owner Adam Bowles in a news release. "We're excited to provide a wide selection of products and services that customers in the areas count on us for."
Stores will feature full service small engine repair centers in addition to in-store and curbside pick-up areas.
Store hours for the new Lincoln and Taylorville locations will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to start but are expected to change in the first quarter.
Grand opening dates will be announced at a later time.
For updates on hours of operation through the remodeling process, visit the Taylorville Farm and Home Supply and Lincoln Farm Home and Supply Facebook pages.
Farm Home and Supply was founded in Quincy in 1960. Since then, it has expanded across Illinois, Iowa and Missouri and includes 13 physical support and an e-commerce site that launched in 2015.
