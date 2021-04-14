QUINCY — Two different federal grant programs are leaving the Quincy Regional Airport fund more robust this year than it usually is, according to director Sandra Shore.
During a budget review on Monday, Shore said the airport usually relies solely on the Airport Improvement Plan for federal funding, which pays for major infrastructure projects and equipment.
Passenger counts play a large part in the amount of AIP funding airports are eligible for. And although the number of passengers at the Quincy airport in 2020 dropped by 53%, Congress intervened to ensure that AIP funding would be based on 2019 passenger counts.
However, additional COVID relief grants are expanding the possible uses for the money.
“In every single COVID stimulus bill at the federal level, there’s been additional airport funding made available for things they don’t usually fund like operations and maintenance,” Shore said.
She added that this relief funding is being used for payroll and utilities to help offset general fund spending. The airport is not budgeting for the federal relief so that its budget will be balanced before the funds start to roll in.
A brief update on the airport’s $30 million runway reconstruction project also was provided on Monday.
Shore said construction should start in May. The whole project is estimated to take three or four years depending on when grants will come through.
The first phase will involve the reconstruction of the main intersection of the airport’s primary and secondary runways followed by the removal of the airport’s third runway.
Shore had said the asphalt and other materials collected from the third runway will be repurposed for other phases of the project.