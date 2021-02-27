QUINCY — The Quincy Housing Authority plans additional maintenance and modernization work on its properties this year thanks to a federal grant.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development earmarked $1,071,528 through its Capital Fund Program for QHA.
“It is the highest we’ve ever gotten. It surpasses last year’s high mark by $50,000,” QHA Executive Director Jerry Gille said.
“Given the age and condition of our units — the Indian Hills site, which is 200 units, was built in 1941 — they’re very, very expensive to maintain,” Gille said. “Getting a higher-than-expected capital fund allocation goes a long way toward meeting needs of those units and putting tenants in decent and safe places.”
HUD awarded grants last week totaling more than $2.7 billion to nearly 2,900 public housing authorities across the country including $134 million to 93 PHAs in Illinois.
Other West-Central Illinois grants awarded were:
• $58,868 to the Hancock County Housing Authority.
• $242,472 to the Housing Authority of Adams County.
• $118,977 to the Housing Authority of the County of Brown.
• $464,072 to the Pike County Housing Authority.
The grants are provided through the Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all PHAs to build, renovate and/or modernize public housing in their communities.
Pike County plans to use its share to overhaul the exterior of its apartments in Pleasant Hill and some of the older units in Barry.
“It’s really going to improve the overall look of our properties, and that’s what we’re going for,” said Chris Bruns, executive director of the authority which manages 228 units in seven communities. “If we didn’t get this money, there would be no way we would be able to do some of the major-scale things that need to be done.”
Operating costs of PHAs are funded through rent collection and a federal subsidy on housing units with the capital fund providing a way to maintain and modernize properties. Capital fund grants typically vary from year to year but have been increasing in recent years to cover projects included in five-year plans developed by housing authorities.
Recent QHA projects paid for through the annual grant include replacing the hot water boiler at Lampe Hi-Rise, a $400,000-plus elevator overhaul also at Lampe and starting work to replace entry doors at Indian Hills. Gille said $200,000 of each year’s grant also goes to pay off a 20-year bond used to build an administration building in 2007.
Much of this year’s work will be done over the summer months.
“We’re always needing to do outside work, concrete work,” Gille said. “Indian Hills is 13 1/2 acres with miles and miles of concrete. Trying to maintain, replace and keep that concrete in decent shape is a constant battle.”
None of the grant will go towards ongoing redevelopment work at the Frederick Ball, which now is considered a voucher platform site, with a different form of federal subsidy, instead of part of QHA’s public housing inventory.
HUD “cannot afford to maintain their old public housing stock in the U.S. They’re encouraging public housing authorities to find ways to redevelop their sites,” Gille said.
QHA partnered with a private developer, Brinshore Development, and secured almost $12 million in low-income housing tax credits toward the $17 million project which calls for creating a mixed housing development with 65 units, up from the current 59, featuring new construction and renovated units at the site.
“We have returned 15 units into service over there now. We are looking at at least another year, maybe a year and a half before completion,” Gille said. “We are a little behind schedule but not much. There have been COVID delays and most recently, weather-related delays.”