QUINCY — Late Thursday night, Quincy was caught in one of several severe thunderstorms in the Tri-State area that destroyed fences, stripped siding from homes and leveled trees.
But it was the call to action from WGEM staff after the storms hit that still excites Carlos Fernandez, vice president and general manager of Quincy Broadcasting, in a career spanning nearly a half-century.
“Regardless of what kind of day or night, we need to get information out and we’re there and we do it,” Fernandez said. “It’s comforting to be in a business where when the public needs to be informed and they’re sometimes in peril, we’re there for them and that’s what’s always excited me about this business and will continue to excite me about this business.”
After 47 years in the broadcast business, Fernandez will be stepping down from his position on Wednesday.
Fernandez joined the Quincy community in 2007 and has served in number of volunteer groups for the city. Although Fernandez said he has trouble keeping track of each one, it has been his pleasure to serve on all of them.
“I’ve got a reputation for having had a hard time saying no to people when they ask you to be on the board,” Fernandez said.
One of the causes Fernandez is most known for is the Great River Honor Flight Board, which honors veterans of with a free trip to Washington D.C. for the day to visit their war’s memorials.
Fernandez said the idea originated in Ohio but a group of local community members heard about a similar organization in Missouri and wanted to try it in Quincy. In April 2010, the organization took its first flight to nation’s capital.
“We thought that this would be great if we could put on four or five flights because the veterans pay for nothing and we just take them on a one-day trip,” Fernandez said. “To date, we’ve done 57 flights and have taken 1,855 veterans.”
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization hasn’t scheduled a flight since October 2019, which has created a waiting list of close to 200 veterans. Fernandez said he hopes to find a safe way to restart the flights in the next several months.
Fernandez previously served as chairman of the Illinois Broadcasters Association and president of the Missouri Broadcasters Association.
Thanks to coordination with the IBA, Fernandez said he was honored that Quincy was chosen as one of three sites for the 2018 gubernatorial election debates.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with many general managers in Chicago and it’s very interesting to see how very much alike our end game is as far as how to best serve the public interests and the public,” Fernandez said.
Once he steps down, Fernandez said he intends to stay local but has no immediate plans at the moment.
“I will take a break and figure out what I can do to get involved because I’m not one to sit around,” Fernandez said.