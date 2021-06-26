Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.