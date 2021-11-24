Festival of Lights hoping for continued growth in coming years

QUINCY — Although volunteers and funding has been limited, Eric Dooley said he expects this year’s revival of Quincy’s Festival of Lights at Wavering and Moorman parks to be the biggest and best display so far.
The third annual event, which opens on Thanksgiving, aims to revitalize the Quincy’s Avenue of Lights displays. Dooley said he has attempted to work with the previous event organizers to restore a family tradition that people were still mourning the loss of.
The Avenue of Lights ceased operations after 2014, and Festival of Lights brought the tradition back in 2019.
“We kind of started from scratch so we didn’t have that benefit of 16 years of organic growth and reinvesting the proceeds and funds back into the display each year,” Dooley said. “It’s a huge undertaking of reproducing that history.”
This year, Dooley said there will be at least 1,000 light displays, which is more than double the amount used two years ago.
One hurdle the Festival of Lights has faced this year was a lack of sponsors and volunteers, which required the use of paid labor.
Dooley said the festival generally has been a six- to seven-month obligation. Setup begins in early fall and the display may not be fully disassembled until April 1.
Dooley said additional sponsors and volunteers will be needed to ensure that income exceeds the event’s expectations.
Dooley said as the displays evolve, alternative locations may be explored but for now, Wavering Park is an ideal setting.
“The park is absolutely beautiful,” Dooley said. “From a display and design perspective, it’s absolutely perfect.”
The display will be open between 5 and 9 p.m. seven days a week through Jan. 1.
Admission is $15 per car and $30 per bus-type vehicle, up to 15 passengers.
Entrance to Festival of Lights is at the Wavering Park entrance on North 36th.
For more information on the event, visit festivaloflights.org.
