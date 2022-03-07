QUINCY — A total of 22 candidates vying for Adams County Board seats filed nominating petitions Monday during the first day of the 2022 primary election’s filing window.
In the first district, incumbents Todd Duesterhaus, D-1, and Bret Austin, R-1, submitted their nominating petitions. Democrat Stephen Maxwell also filed in the first district.
In District 2, board members Barbara Fletcher, R-2, and Ryan Hinkamper, R-2 submitted their paperwork as well as Republican Mark Sorenson and Democrat Valerie Maxie.
Board member Raquel Sparrow, R-3, and Democrat Sarah Lucey are the only District 3 filers as of Monday.
Four Republicans have filed in Adams County’s fourth district. Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider, R-4; board member Travis Cooley, R-4; Steve McQueen and Deborah Kennedy all submitted nominating petitions Monday.
Republican Jon McCoy was the only candidate to file in the fifth district on Monday.
District 6 had the greatest number of filers with five: board member Les Post, R-5; board member David McCleary, R-6; Republican Bradley Poulter, Republican Brandon Riley and Democrat Samuel DeMoss.
Board members Theresa Bockhold, R-7, and Joe Zanger, R-7, are seeking re-election but Republican Jeremy Allen also is seeking a board seat.
County officeholders also filed their nominating petitions.
Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp is seeking re-election.
Although a primary opponent has not filed to run against Niekamp in the Republican primary, Democrat Arianna Downard-Salih, who challenged Niekamp in 2020, also submitted her nominating petition on Monday.
Only one candidate filed for Adams County Sheriff: Tony Grootens filed petitions to run as a Republican. Sheriff Rich Wagner, a Democrat, is expected to seek a full term.
Adams County Treasurer Bryden Cory filed for re-election and faces no challengers at the end of the first day of filing.
Regional Superintendent of Education Jill Reis, a Republican, filed petitions to seek re-election. The Regional Office of Education covers Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan, Pike and Scott counties.
In the congressional and Illinois General Assembly races, the only candidates who filed for districts covering Adams County on Monday were incumbents.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, filed their nominating petitions for the 15th Congressional District when the doors opened on Monday.
Davis said in a news release that his team collected 3,200 signatures.
“Voters in this district want a member of Congress who actually lives here and knows how to get things done,” Davis said in the release. “I will outwork any candidate in this race and will work hard to earn every vote in this election.”
As of Monday, incumbents have been the only filers for local Congressional and state legislative seats.
In the newly drawn 50th Senate District, Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, currently is the only filer. The 50th District covers most of Adams, Brown and Pike counties.
Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, was the only filer in the 99th House District, which includes Quincy, at the end of the first day of the filing period.
In the 47th Senate District, which covers northern Adams County and Hancock County, Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, submitted his nominating petition.
