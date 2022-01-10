QUINCY — The Adams County Finance Committee voted to advance an estimated $258,000 contribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds towards new election equipment.
Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said the county’s consultant for eligible ARPA expenses, Bellwether LLC, said the county would be eligible to use the federal funding on optical scan tabulators to replace the county’s 18-year-old machines.
“The new devices have better flow (and) they reduce the amount of time that voters are in line if we have that problem,” Austin said.
The county is seeking 45 units at an estimated cost of $5,750 apiece. Austin said this would be three or four units than it would take to cover all of the county’s voting precincts.
Austin added that the county has been exploring new equipment for years but the budget could not accommodate it.
A resolution authorizing the ARPA funding will come before the Adams County Board on Tuesday. The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the county board room.
The committee also elaborated on an ARPA request from the Mill Creek Water District on Monday.
Initially, Austin said the district came forward with a $2.6 million request, which would include a new 300,000-gallon water tower. However, county officials felt this was too aggressive and not in line with eligible ARPA projects.
Eventually, Austin said the district presented a $270,000 project to reinstall about 3,000 feet of water lines along 54th Street.
“This would give them the ability to, in the future, size and create a different water tower out there that would allow them to have better distribution,” Austin said.
