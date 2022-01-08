Finance Committee to discuss uses for $9 million fund balance

QUINCY — A second meeting of the Quincy Finance Committee has been scheduled on Monday to discuss possible uses for a roughly $9 million unrestricted fund balance accumulated by the city in the 2022 fiscal year.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of Quincy City Hall and will be followed by the council’s regular 7 p.m. meeting.
The supplemental revenue comes from a combination of local tax revenue streams that came in well above fiscal 2022 projections, the repayment of transit loans and about $3 million in carry over funds.
This balance does not include the roughly $5.4 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act awarded to the city.
During the first Finance Committee last Monday, council members expressed a prioritization of infrastructure projects while also funding police and fire pensions and bond debt.
One-time expenses also have been proposed, including a $1 million to $3 million investment into the Quincy City Hall.
However, some council members have been skeptical about reinvesting in the city hall building and suggested scouting new locations for city offices.
A $500,000 contribution to finance barge dock improvements also has been proposed.
An elevation of the barge dock was estimated at about $1.3 million. But additional deterioration discovered by Klingner and Associates led to a revised estimate of about $2.2 million.
This leaves the city about $410,000 shy of covering the engineer’s cost estimate.
