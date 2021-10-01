QUINCY — Unlike the 14-month shutdown that occurred six years ago, Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said the temporary closure of Quincy Fire Station 6 last weekend was not budget-related.
However, the department may still require an adjustment to its overtime budget by the end of the fiscal year.
Vahlkamp said the station was closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday because it was a man short from operating an engine. Some crew members were still on vacation at the time and someone had called in sick, he added.
Each engine must have three firefighters, which allows each vehicle to fully engage in its duties.
The Quincy Fire Department was budgeted for 58 sworn personnel in the 2022 fiscal year. Because a minimum of 60 firefighters are needed to keep the city’s fire stations operational, additional overtime was required to keep things running.
However, Vahlkamp said the fire department’s budget is going faster than projected so he has been in discussion with Quincy Director of Administrative Service Jeff Mays and the Quincy Comptroller Sheri Ray’s office about amending their budget. He hopes to have an adjusted number to present in the next few weeks.
“They agree in adjusting overtime to meet those needs so I’m appreciative of that,” Vahlkamp said.
Last week was not the first time Station 6 was threatened with closure.
In 2015, Station 6 was closed due to city budget issues. It remained closed for approximately 14 months.
Jerry Mast, president of Quincy Firefighters Local 63, said the department has been running at or below the minimum level for the past six years, which last led to firefighters taking multiple overtime shifts each week and getting burned out.
“Trucks shutting down isn’t a lack of effort by Quincy firefighters,” Mast said. “It’s a lack of firefighters.”
Although the department had been operating with 55 sworn personnel, Vahlkamp said three new firefighters have been hired and once one of its firefighters returns from the academy in November, it will be back at 58 crew members in the rotation.