QUINCY — Firefighters responded Wednesday to the third fire in five days on Quincy’s north side.
Crews from the Quincy Fire Department were called at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday for reports of smoke coming out of a first-floor window in an apartment building at 439 N. Eighth Street.
“As soon as the crews came around the corner from the station they could see the smoke,” Quincy Fire Bernie Vahlkamp said. “We had three trucks show up, 10 guys on scene. When they got here, they did a quick search, cleared the first floor, then went up and cleared the second floor.”
Vahlkamp said the building has four downstairs apartments and two upstairs. The fire was contained to one apartment, whose resident wasn’t at home. Three other apartments were occupied but everyone got out of the building safely.
QFD responded Saturday morning to a fire in an apartment building located at 613 Chestnut St., and then crews were called early Tuesday to a fire in a vacant building at 206 Chestnut St. Vahlkamp said all three fires were still under investigation with no causes determined.
“The fire at Second and Chestnut, there were no utilities connected at that address,” he said. “Other than that, we’re still looking into the causes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.