QUINCY — Ryan Jude Tanner, chief executive of Tanninger Companies, announced Wednesday that his company successfully acquired the former Illinois State Bank on 529 Hampshire for redevelopment.
The developers, who also have purchased the Elkton Hotel building and reopened by the Patio Restaurant and Lounge, now plan to invest $10 million to convert the 43,000-square-foot, century-old building into a boutique hotel.
Tanner credited numerous people with the acquisition of the property, including Quincy Mayor Mike Troup, former mayor Kyle Moore, Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer, Inspection and Enforcement Director Michael Seaver, the Quincy City Council, Mike Carter of Klingner and Associates and Nick Smith of First Bankers Trust Company.
"This opportunity had many, many moving parts and we could not have asked for more support and guidance," Tanner said in a news release.
Max Dancer of Happel, Inc. Realtors, who also aided in the acquisition of the property, said in the release that Tanninger's investment into the historic property is nothing short of amazing.
"With the advancements and improvements of Sixth Street, along with other thriving businesses and adaptive reuse projects already completed in the district, the Illinois State Bank building will stand strong as the center of downtown Quincy, and will serve as yet another excellent example of what is possible in the rehabilitation of historic buildings in Quincy," Dancer said in the release.
In May, the Quincy City Council agreed to contribute $500,000 in tax increment financing funds for the project. According to the agreement, these funds would be allocated once the project is complete.
Tanninger Chief Operations Officer Jay Krottinger said his company envisions a 32-room boutique hotel with a gym, outdoor pool, rooftop bar, conference rooms and the possibility of a cigar and whiskey lounge in the octagonal ATM on the north side of the property. There also are plans to develop a restaurant on the first floor.
"The new development will enter the design phase in the coming months," Krottinger said in the release. "Soon after, we will begin demolition of the interiors, and we anticipate opening around Christmas 2023.”
Tanninger Companies is a multi-sector company with a portfolio spanning health care, entertainment, hospitality, e-commerce, and commercial and residential development.