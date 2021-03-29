QUINCY — First ward alderman Tonia McKiernan and her opponent for April’s consolidated election, Republican Greg Fletcher, have different goals in mind if they were to be elected to the city council.
If she were to be re-elected, McKiernan said she would continue the progress she has made with the city’s fix-or-flatten program. McKiernan proposed last year to use 25% of the city’s cannabis tax revenue to help fund the program.
“This is a huge step to help fight the blight in Quincy,” McKiernan said. “I will also work on procuring a sidewalk from Koch’s Lane to Iles Elementary School for the safety of our children. I will continue working on the $5 million Capital Improvement Plan for infrastructure in Ward One, thus improving the roads and sewers for the residents of Ward One.”
Fletcher, who ran for city council in 2019 but was defeated in the primary by Alderman Eric Entrup, said his focus would be on customer service and a return to common sense in city government.
“I will work to be available for my neighbors and that their concerns are heard by city hall,” Fletcher said. “I would also focus on making sure our tax dollars are spent well and that tax increases are a last resort rather than first option.”
One of the many consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic was the displacement of some residents from their homes.
If one of his constituents called on him for housing assistance, Fletcher said he would direct them to the Quincy Housing Authority or the Salvation Army, which has programs to address these needs. He added that one of Quincy’s strengths is affordable housing overall.
“Anyone who doubts the affordability of local housing should compare home costs here to those in other cities around the state,” Fletcher said. “I would point to affordable housing as one of the many reasons to live in Quincy.”
McKiernan said she is constantly working to improve housing in our community and has served as a past member of the Beautification Committee.
A consolidated Quincy Riverfront Master Plan is expected to be presented in the next several weeks.
As the plan moves forward, McKiernan said the city needs to continue to receive public input, be open to flexibility and public-private partnerships and continue to be considerate of the state’s capital plan and its feasibility studies.
Fletcher said he would not be in favor of the plan without significant support from the private sector or meaningful state or federal grant funding. He added that situation draws a lot of comparisons to the city’s failed hydropower plan a decade ago.
“I think spending taxpayer money on a project of this size is irresponsible given city finances, unless other parties decide to participate in a significant way,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher said Quincy residents should vote for him because he will make it a priority to making the concerns of the neighborhood heard by city hall.
“During this campaign, I have met hundreds of voters, and made a point to really listen to them and their ideas,” Fletcher said. “I think it is important for the voters to feel like their concerns are being heard by their elected officials and that they matter.”
McKiernan said she told her predecessor, Virgil Goehl, that she would work tirelessly for the first ward and will continue to keep that promise if re-elected.
“When residents need a friend at city hall, I will be there to fight for them,” McKiernan said.