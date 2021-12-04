QUINCY — The Quincy City Council is set to vote an ordinance levying taxes for the 2022 fiscal year on Monday.
If approved, the total levy amount will be about $7.7 million, which is slightly higher than the fiscal 2021 levy.
However, a projected increase in the city’s equalized assessed valuation of about 2.8% will cause the tax rate to decrease from last year.
The levy will fund about 64% of the city’s total pension costs, according to a memo to the council from Comptroller Sheri Ray. Other sources of general revenue will cover the city’s remaining pension obligations to alleviate property tax bills.
In addition to pensions, the levy also funds the Quincy Public Library and three general obligation bonds.
The council also is set to vote on an ordinance levying taxes for the Historic Quincy Business District special service area.
The SSA levy request for fiscal 2022 is $120,000, which is about $3,000 more than the fiscal 2021 request. However, the tax rate will remain unchanged.
During last Monday’s City Council meeting, several aldermen expressed concerns about The District’s sustainability without the SSA tax revenue as well as effective communication with SSA taxpayers to ensure they knew what their tax dollars are supporting.
Bruce Guthrie, former executive director of The District, said that although $100,000 is collected each year through the SSA, another $150,000 to $175,000 is raised through volunteer work.
“The SSA is based around supporting our salaries and utilities and our hard costs that we have,” Guthrie said.
