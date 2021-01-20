QUINCY — The first of two Q-and-A sessions regarding the newest concepts for the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan prompted inquiries about riverboats, the proposed York Street bridge and many other concerns.
Riverboat docking was a feature included in the Gateway riverfront concept, which focuses on the addition of a large event plaza that would allow for various community events. Although committee members said a riverboat casino wasn’t anticipated, questions arose about docking and downtown access.
Mike Klingner of the engineering and architectural firm Klingner and Associates said in spite of COVID-19 restrictions on travel, his firm is seeing a demand in cruise lines along the Mississippi River. If there was appropriate access to the river, Klingner said he was confident the city could draw riverboats, which could offset the costs of any docking facility through docking fees.
“We’ve had opportunities for (riverboats) in the past and really not been able to accommodate them with the facilities we have on the current waterfront,” Klingner said.
SWT Designs partner Bonnie Roy added that if riverboat access were to be included in the long-term master plan, the committee would work with the city to establish shuttle services to allow visitors to explore Quincy.
Financing the demolition of the Memorial Bridge and the building of the York Street Bridge was also questioned.
Cullan Duke of Klingner and Associates said based on the location and design of the proposed bridge, he thinks there’s a real opportunity to secure funding and work with the Illinois Department of Transportation to complete construction.
Roy added that there hasn’t been any commitments to private investment as of yet but developers have shown interest.
Flood mitigation also was a concern from the public.
According to the riverfront’s StoryMap, there are two mitigation options. The first is to implement mitigation measures near Clat Adams Park between Broadway and elevations at Hampshire Street and the water treatment plant, which would require a 2-foot wall to be incorporated in the riverfront promenade. This is estimated to reduce the probability of flooding by 10%.
The second option is a combination of a wall and fill, which could reduce the probability of flooding in any given year by 4% but could reduce the flood probability in the core riverfront area from 20% to 4%.
The second Quincy riverfront Q-and-A session will be at noon Thursday.
The StoryMap outlining the two riverfront proposals and accompanying survey, which are available at quincyriverfront.com, are still active until Wednesday.