QUINCY — As of March 31, a 1% food and beverage tax on Quincy businesses initiated in January has collected about $194,000.
By the end of the 2022 fiscal year, Quincy Treasurer Linda Moore said the city is estimated to collect $1.15 million. In subsequent years, Moore said the city will collect an additional 5% annually based on national projections of food and beverage sales.
As of Sunday, $45,000 of the tax revenue has been committed to retail marketing and recruitment over the next three years, $300,000 has been committed to tourism through the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau over the next three years, $625,000 has been committed to a strategic marketing initiative over the next three years and $300,000 has been committed to the BET on QU Entertainment Grant Program over the next three years.
In total, about $1.3 million in sales tax revenue has been earmarked over the next three years. However, anticipated revenue over the next three years is estimated to be about $3.6 million.
“The original ordinance said it must be used for growth initiatives,” Moore said. “That can be interpreted differently but it’s up to the council to decide where that’s needed.”
Moore said 215 businesses have reported their tax revenue but she is working with 10 additional businesses to bring them in full compliance.
According to the ordinance imposing the tax, any owner or operator of a prepared food or liquor facility found guilty of refusing to comply with the tax will receive a fine of between $200 and $500 for the first offense between $500 and $1,000 for the second offense and each subsequent offense within a 180-day period.
A late penalty at the rate of 5% of the unpaid tax shall also be imposed for each month that the tax remains unpaid, according to the ordinance.