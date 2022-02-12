Food truck vendors satisfied with ordinance to operate within parks

QUINCY — Jared Tipton, owner of 8te Open, is one of the vendors that has spearheaded the effort to allow food trucks to operate on Quincy’s park grounds.
So when the Quincy Park Board voted Wednesday to revise its public park use ordinance to allow food trucks to operate on park properties, Tipton said he was pleased to see the long overdue change.
“I’m very happy to see it finally get done,” Tipton said. “This is a small step of catching up to the new times of food trucks.”
Park Board Commissioner John Frankenhoff said the ordinance hopefully will open the door for vendors to operate in eligible parks this year.
“The ordinance is somewhat flexible and we’re just going to have to feel our way through the year and adapt as we see fit,” Frankenhoff said. “At least right now there’s a path forward that allows a vendor who’s interested to go down that path and establish a niche where if they want to be at a certain park on a certain day, that should be able to be worked out.”
According to the revised ordinance, a single mobile food vendor permit may be issued from April 1 to Oct. 31 by the Park District for South, Berrian, Lincoln, All America, Clat Adams Bicentennial, Madison, Boots Bush, North Kesler, and Johnson parks, as well as the Klingner Trail parking lot on Quintron Way.
Permits must be submitted 30 days in advance of the event and shall not interfere with already established events or shelter reservation permits.
An annual permit would cost $300 while a one-time permit would be $75.
Tipton said this was a reasonable price, especially compared to the city of Quincy’s fees.
With the ordinance in place, Tipton said he hopes to apply for a permit to operate within Quincy’s parks for a couple weekends while also maintaining a presence at Quincy Brewing Co. and the Ratskeller.
“It’s going to be fun and we’re looking forward to it,” he said.
