QUINCY — The former Dewey Elementary School building on 2040 Cherry may be getting additional living units should an amended special permit be approved.
In late 2019, the petitioner, Geode 1 LLC, applied for a special permit for planned development to build 13 living units and four event spaces at the former school. This request was approved by the Quincy City Council with no conditions the following January.
According to a staff review of the permit request, the 13 living units have been constructed and all are being rented.
Quincy Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said during Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting that the petitioner instead would like to remove the requirement to construct four event spaces and allow for the construction of an undetermined number of living units.
“Staff recommended against establishing a specific number of additional living units in the petition to avoid the need for a future amendment to the permit,” Parrott said.
The gymnasium is the school currently is being used by local teams for practice.
Although the petitioners say the gym is too small to host a game, staff suggested an additional amendment to allow the gym to be rented for recreational use only. Should the gym be used for commercial use, staff recommended that the permit be amended to accommodate this.
The Quincy Plan Commission recommended the amended request without opposition on Tuesday.
