QUINCY — The former Quincy Plumbing and Heating Distributors building on Third and Maine is being targeted for a mixed-use development project.
Derek Price, president of DP Construction, said his company is working to acquire the property and renovate into a commercial and residential facility known as View 21.
Price said he came up with the name “View 21” because he feels that the view is the best feature of the building, which overlooks the Navigation Pool 21 portion of the Mississippi River.
“Our biggest goal with the whole project, and our property business, is to improve the community with the properties and the projects that we do,” Price said. “And so we thought this property really fit that and that we could really bring an asset to the city by doing this.”
Price said the first floor would contain five commercial retail units, the second floor would have five commercial units that would likely be used for office space, the third floor would contain 11 apartments ranging in size from one bedroom to three bedroom and the fourth floor would consist of five semi-custom lofts.
The roof also will be converted to a rooftop deck.
The entrance to the building was on the west side of the property but Price said it will be moved to the north side since it will have access to parking space previously used by Tiramisu.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said he has talked with Price a couple of times about his plans and the city is excited to hear about redevelopment plans for the property.
Outside of this project, DP Construction has worked on the O’Connor Wealth Management building on Maine, Quincy Brewing Company on Sixth and Pickleman’s Pantry on Maine.
Bruce Guthrie, executive director of the District, said DP Construction has proven to be very good at developing and rehabilitating downtown buildings that have sat vacant for years.
“That building has been sitting here for quite a few years and those buildings are very concerning to people like me and we’ve all been very concerned about larger buildings in the city of Quincy,” Guthrie said. “That building and the plans for a mixed-use development is very important to downtown and it being in a location close to the riverfront and the bridge is just another great example of the momentum that is going on down there.”
If the project moves forward, Price said he estimates that the building will be fully remodeled in a couple of years.
For more information on the project, visit www.view21quincy.com.