QUINCY — Former Quincy resident Peter Solimine will appear on the ABC show “Shark Tank” on Friday to pitch his software application, Beulr.
Beulr is able to record and transcribe any meetings the user is unable to attend. Solimine, who grew up in Quincy before moving to New York at the age of 12, originally designed it to allow students to skip early morning classes, according to a news release.
After designing Beulr out of his dorm room, Solimine began installing it on computers for $50 apiece and realized he may have a startup on his hands.
Weeks after launching a website, Beulr.com, there were 11,000 users through word of mouth. The traction led to Solimine dropping out of school and a Goldman Sachs internship to commit to Beulr.
But in March 2021, Solimine maxed out all of his credits on server fees and ended up moving to San Francisco to take a job as a software engineer. The transition forced him to live out of his car for several weeks.
After six months in San Francisco, Solimine found an opportunity to appear on “Shark Tank” and rededicated himself to Beulr.
The episode will air at 7 p.m. on ABC.
