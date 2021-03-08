QUINCY — A locally managed charitable foundation kicked in a $50,000 matching grant to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois for its one-day fundraiser.
The Richard A. Perritt Charitable Foundation, which is managed by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois board member and Mercantile President and CEO Mark Tyrpin and his family, committed the matching grant for the second annual All-In Donation Day.
All-In Donation Day is a 24-hour digital fundraising campaign, with the goal of raising $50,000 and fulfilling the charity’s wish list of household items to help make the two houses feel more like home to the families served.
For every dollar raised, the foundation will match it up to $50,000. Donations can be made by visiting rmhc-centralillinois.org/allinday.
“The bottom line is that a family is under so much severe stress when a child needs to go to Springfield or Peoria for care, that having a first-class place to stay with meals, just helps,” Tyrpin said.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois opened the doors in February 1986 in Springfield and in December 2019 in Peoria. The organization helps keep families close while their children are receiving medical care in the two cities. It serves about 300 families in Springfield and has the capacity yo serve 700 families in Peoria annually.
In 2019, Adams County families had 45 family visits for a total of 941 nights. Pike County had six family visits for a total of 194 nights.