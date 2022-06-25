QUINCY — The GOP primary race in Adams County's sixth district will be between two incumbents and two other candidates.
Board members Les Post, R-6, and David McCleary, R-6, are seeking to keep their seats against challenges from Bradley Poulter and Brandon Riley. Voters can vote for three.
The sixth district, which is one of the more rural areas of the county, is composed of Lima, Loraine, Columbus, Camp Point, Clayton, Golden, and Liberty.
Riley said he joined the race to try and get some new input and new faces on the County Board.
He added that he feels Adams County's biggest problems involve the budget and money not being put toward the right purposes, such as the sheriff's department.
"I support conservative values and our local law enforcement and first responders," Riley said.
McCleary, who was appointed to fill a vacant board seat last year, said over the last 12 months, he has come to understand how and why decisions are being made for Quincy and the county's rural communities and wants to continue to support residents through various projects and upgrades.
According to McCleary, the county's biggest issue is a need for workers, which can be resolved by making Adams County a great place to live and work.
"We need good roads, good schools, and good facilities in local parks," McCleary said. "We also need to continue to support our local businesses and do everything we can to keep them open."
Post, who previously served as Adams County Board chairman, said he has enjoyed serving the people of Adams County and would like to continue for at least another term.
However, one ongoing problem the county is experiencing is the cost to operate services, particularly fuel costs for the sheriff's office and ambulance service, Post said.
"The cost of doing business is going to increase just like every business in the county and we're going to try to remain fiscally conservative and may have to make some cuts down the road," Post said. "I hope I've done a good job representing in the past and hope to represent the people in my district and the people of Adams County."
Poulter could not be reached for comment.
But the sixth district race won't just be a battle between GOP candidates. One Democratic candidate also is looking to serve the sixth district: Samuel DeMoss.
