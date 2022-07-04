QUINCY — Craig Corzatt said he went to Quincy’s first official Freedom Fest with his wife, Kristina, last year to support acoustic folk singer Logan Kammerer.
This year, he wanted to hear singer and songwriter Liz Bentley of Murfreesboro while also supporting area businesses that volunteered for the second annual summer festival.
“We support HeBrews XI Coffee and other local vendors,” Corzatt said.
Freedom Fest is a two-day event featuring a small business street fair, performances, and a fireworks display as the grand finale on the night of Independence Day.
Freedom Fest volunteer Jen Wiemelt said a few thousand people attended the event on Sunday, which was a better turnout than day one of last year’s festival.
In total, about 30 vendors and 170 volunteers helped to keep the Fourth of July celebration alive, she added.
“We do have an increase this year of more food, entertainment (and) stuff to do for adults and kids,” Wiemelt said. “That was our big change this year.”
One of the new volunteers to bring a family-friendly atmosphere to Freedom Fest this year was Toys for Tots Quincy.
In addition to taking free will donations, Toys for Tots coordinator Jessica Humke said her organization was selling snow cones, candy, soda, water, shirts and sunglasses. She thanked local businesses such as Hinkamper Ice and Kohl Wholesale for their contributions.
Train rides, games, coloring contests and raffles for bikes and scooters also were set up for children.
“Freedom Fest was looking for ways to expand the event as a whole and we have worked with Roni on some other events and so she asked if we would like to participate in Freedom Fest,” Humke said. “We are Marine Corps-based so it seemed like a perfect fit.”
Toys for Tots Quincy also was promoting an upcoming 5K Glow Run at South Park on Aug. 20. This night time fun run will be followed by an after party with music, food and prize drawings.
Early bird registration is available for the run is available via Toys for Tots Quincy’s Facebook page.
“We are hoping to make it an annual event so we definitely encourage people to come out,” Humke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.