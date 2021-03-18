QUINCY — Legislation filed by Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, seeks to reserve the use of grants and donations to the Illinois Veterans Home of Quincy for renovations to the veterans home, Dudley House and domiciliary buildings.
This would be accomplished by the creation of a not-for-profit foundation authorized by the Illinois Secretary of State. Funds collected by the foundation shall be used for private partnership projects supporting renovations, according to the bill.
Frese said there are a lot of very gracious individuals and groups making monetary donations to the veterans home and wanted to devise a way to ensure that the sole use of this money would be for the betterment of veterans home properties.
“We’d probably be more successful with local fundraising efforts if (donors) knew that the funds would stay local,” Frese said.
The bill, House Bill 2893, was assigned to committee last week.
Frese said the bill is still being fine-tuned because the foundation could be subject to a number of audits if it’s not set up correctly. An alternative could be the creation of a 501(c)(3) organization, he added.
Although the bill wouldn’t tie into the distribution of funding for the $230 million design and construction of a new nursing home and domiciliary for the Quincy veterans home, Frese said the foundation would provide for the future needs of the new campus.
“We would like to help veterans right here and improve the grounds right here and show the state of Illinois and veterans of the Quincy home how much the community cares about them,” Frese said.
The Illinois Capital Development Board and the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs have selected Veterans United Constructors, a partnership between Alberici Constructors Inc. and River City Construction LLC, as the architectural design and construction firms for this upcoming project.
Along with various building upgrades and infrastructure improvements, the plan would be to build a 250,000-square-foot residential long-term care facility and a 65,000-square-foot independent living facility.
This project is funded through Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
“I had the honor of serving on the selection committee which recommended Veterans United Constructors to be the preferred firm to design and build new facilities for the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy,” Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said in a news release. “This world-class design will ensure generations of heroes will continue to get the quality of care they deserve right here in Quincy. Our community thanks the bi-partisan efforts of Governor Pritzker and our Federal and State legislators to make this project a reality.”
Physical work will start with tree removal next week and major demolition will follow, according to the Illinois Capital Development Board.