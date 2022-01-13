QUINCY — Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, announced Thursday that he would be seeking re-election in the newly drawn 99th House District.
The legislative maps, which were enacted on Sept. 24, have been the target of a federal lawsuit that alleges they were in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act. In December, a three-judge panel upheld the maps.
Frese, who has served in the Illinois General Assembly since 2015, said in a news release that with the court’s decision to uphold the state’s new legislative maps, he will run for the 99th District.
“The House Democrats’ lack of foresight has left many of this state’s challenges unanswered,” Frese said. “In Springfield, I will continue to be a voice for taxpayers by standing with them in opposing tax increases, pushing for tougher ethics reform, and advocating for the rights of the unborn and gun owners.”
Frese was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2016, 2018 and 2020. He previously served two terms as Adams County Circuit CLerk from 2004 to 2012. Prior to that, Frese founded Frese Video, Inc., which he operate for 20 years.
Frese currently represents the 94th House District. The newly drawn 94th House District’s southern border would be just north of Quincy and run along riverfront and stop at the Quad Cities.
The new district also stretches east to cover new territory in multiple different counties, including Mason and Fulton.
The 99th House District consists of all or parts of Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan and Schuyler counties.
