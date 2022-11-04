QUINCY — Beginning on Sunday, the intersection at Front and Broadway streets will be closed for work on the intersection's railroad crossing.
The intersection, near the Quincy Boat Club, will be closed to all traffic to allow contractors with Burlington Junction Railway to make repairs on the crossing. The intersection is expected to reopen on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.