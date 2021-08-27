QUINCY — Bruce Guthrie, executive director of the District, said he has only had a few conversations with downtown businesses since Illinois’ new mask mandate was announced.
But the consensus has been that local business are frustrated about the new order but also understanding.
On Thursday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that individuals must wear masks indoors starting Monday in response to an ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Illinois.
“Most of the downtown and the District has always been very good at practicing safe protocols,” Guthrie said. “Stores and restaurants are safe to come into and I think they’ll continue to be safe.”
Brad Dunn, owner of Dunnbelly Bar and Bistro, said his business always has been about serving great food and drinks with great customer service and while his staff remains vigilant in that mission, they will also fully comply with government mandates.
If guests are required to wear masks, Dunn said his restaurant would gladly provide them.
“These are trying times, and dining out can provide a sense of normalcy and happiness,” Dunn said. “Our guests can take comfort in knowing that restaurants like ours take extensive measures to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
Ryan Jude Tanner, chief executive of Tanninger Companies, which is the parent company to the Patio Restaurant and Lounge, said the state can provide reasonable regulations for the safeguarding of health.
“Government has long been a tool to protect ourselves and each other. Take seat belts, for example,” Tanner said. “In that way, masks are no different. We don’t love wearing them, they’re inconvenient but that’s part of the deal.”
“You wear a seat belt (or) you put on a mask to protect human lives,” he added. “I don’t see how this short term regulation impacts business. If we all do a little, we can do a lot.”
In addition to the mask mandate, Pritzker also ordered vaccination mandates for a variety of educators and health care workers.
On Friday, the Adams County Health Department announced 69 new cases of COVID-19, which raises the seven-day positivity rate to 8.84%.
A total of 43 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, six of which are in the intensive care unit.
In the last seven days, 42 patients have been admitted for COVID-19, 74% of which have been unvaccinated. No one under the age of 20 has been hospitalized in the last seven days.
Emily Andrews, health educator at the Adams County Health Department, said the COVID-19 vaccine is still the best tool the county has to prevent the spread of the virus and that vaccines are available on a walk-in basis to those 12 and older at the health department from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.