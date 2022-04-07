QUINCY — Partners of Adams County Empowered, which connects individuals on probation with meaningful employment opportunities, are seeking an additional $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to continue the program.
The ACE program is a partnership between the Great River Economic Development Corporation, Adams County Probation Department and Bella Ease. The partnership not only helps those under probation to find employment but also removes employment barriers such as child care and transportation to and from work.
In September, the Adams County Board authorized $50,000 in ARPA dollars to be used to fund ACE as a six-month pilot program. The goal was to find employment for 25 individuals on probation out of 100 eligible candidates.
GREDF President Kyle Moore said there have been 38 job referrals as a result of the program and of those, 27 individuals have found employment.
“The end goal is just to make sure that these individuals who are unemployed or underemployed can be connected to full-time opportunities,” Moore said.
With the additional ARPA investment, Moore said he hopes to get another 40 individuals into the program. However, GREDF is working on another grant opportunity that could make the program more sustainable in the long term.
ACE participants have been able to find work at businesses such as Knapheide Manufacturing, Titan International and Denman Linen Services. But Moore said once the program’s partners are able to find more long-term solutions, they can open ACE up to other businesses or investors.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said the ARPA request will come before the full board during its Tuesday meeting.
The county received the first half of its $12 million in ARPA funding last year and has committed about $5 million to various projects and programs so far, according to Snider.
The second half of the funding is expected to be received in the next 30 days.
