QUINCY — Upcoming BET on Q grant applications may be contingent on securing additional funding for the program for the 2023 fiscal year.
Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said at least one other grant application has been filed, which would leave the program’s budget under $10,000.
“If we got into that type of a situation, it would likely be where approval could be pending availability of funding after May 1,” Parrott said.
On Thursday, the BET on Q committee approved two new grant applications. The approval of these grants leaves the BET on Q program with about $15,500 of its original $100,000 budget.
The first was a request from Halyard 44 Boxing Club to help fund an inaugural youth Olympic amateur boxing show for men and women ages 11 to 30. The club reported a total budget of $12,355 for the event and requested $8,000.
The second request was from the Quincy Sister City Commission for Germanfest in the amount of $7,500.
The BET on Q authorized $5,000 in funding for the boxing event and $5,700 for Germanfest.
Parrott said another application from the First Baptist Church for a Juneteenth event has been filed but it was too late for the committee to review it on Thursday. A $25,000 request from the District, which had been tabled at the committee’s February meeting, to hire a bigger band for Q-Fest was withdrawn.
Quincy Director of Administrative Service Jeff Mays said he thinks the BET on Q program has provided enough of an impact from the money it has allocated so far that additional funds could be secured.
“I know it’s already a part of our preliminary budget proposal that we’re developing right now,” Mays said. “That’s why it’s so critical, as you guys have already shown, to really look at these (events) and make sure they’re worthy of the spend.”
