QUINCY — About 1,400 Quincy households in Wards 3 and 4 will be taken off Monday garbage routes and will move to Tuesdays or Thursdays starting next week.
John Schafer, assistant director of central services, said there have been a lot of demographic changes over the last decade that have caused Monday and Friday routes to be much busier. People are moving toward the east, and any property owners past 36th Street have their trash collected Mondays or Fridays.
“We just want to kind of balance things out a little more and try to eliminate some overtime on those bigger days,” Schafer said.
Starting Jan. 4, properties from 24th to 30th between Locust Street and College Avenue will move from Monday to Thursday.
Properties from 24th to 30th between College Avenue and State Street and from 30th to 36th between Maine and State streets will move from Monday to Tuesday.
Properties from Broadway to State and 36th to 48th, which amount to about 600 households, will be taken off the Friday route and moved to the Monday route.
Shafer said properties moving to the Thursday route were notified of the changes on Monday, and all affected property owners will be notified by the end of the week.