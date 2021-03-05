QUINCY — The emergency repair of a broken water main will require the closure of RJ Peters Drive and the reduction from four lanes to two for Gardner Expressway from Saturday morning through 5 p.m. on Friday.
The City of Quincy's Department of Utilities will have RJ Peters Drive, from Eighth Street to Illinois 57 (Gardner Expressway), closed to through traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Illinois 57 will be reduced to two lanes from Jefferson to RJ Peters Drive at the same time.
The street closures are to allow for the emergency repair of a broken water main in the southbound lane of Illinois 57. Repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday.
The Department of Utilities asks motorists to drive carefully in or near the work zone and to use alternate routes if possible.