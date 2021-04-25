QUINCY — Gem City Toastmasters plans a Cinco de Mayo celebration and open house on May 5.
The celebration will take place noon to 1 p.m. with participation in person at Hope Lutheran Church, 1739 Harrison, or virtually via Zoom.
Reservations are suggested, but not required, to join the Toastmasters meeting and listen to speakers from beginners doing an "ice breaker" speech to advanced members preparing for contests.
Participants also will hear how the new Pathways Program with its specialized learning paths can help build more than 300 competencies to develop real-world, transferable skills.
Gem City Toastmasters has just celebrated 10 years of helping people in the Tri-States meet personal goals for increased confidence in public speaking that has translated to more success in career, job or volunteer roles.
Reservations and more information, including the Zoom link, are available by contacting Aiden McDonnell at 217-653-3027 or aidenpm2@gmail.com or Margie Williams at drmargiegwilliams@gmail.com.