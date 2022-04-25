Gene Grawe Fund to provide Catholic school tuition for 426 families

QUINCY — The Gene Grawe Fund will provide scholarships toward local Catholic schools to 426 Quincy families for the 2022-23 school year.
The fund announced Monday that about $320,000 — more than $731 per family — would be distributed, which is up from the roughly $300,000 that was collected for the current school year.
JoAnn Witte said she established the fund in 2005 as a tribute to her father, Gene Grawe, who was a long-time officer of Western Catholic Union. In 2008, the fund went citywide to help families put their children through Quincy Notre Dame High School and the city’s four other Catholic schools.
Since its establishment, the fund has contributed close to $3 million for families wishing to send their children to Catholic school.
“I just want to thank the communities and volunteers and all our families for supporting us,” Witte said.
Funds are raised by the purchase of gift cards and online purchases for local and national businesses. A portion of sales are then returned to the Gene Grawe Fund by the participating business.
Witte said the COVID-19 pandemic was not an easy time for sales since people were not eating out as often but online sales helped the fund to rebound.
Gift cards are available at the front lobby of the Church of St. Peter, 2600 Maine. The fund office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on the fund, visit genegrawefund.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.