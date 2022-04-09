QUINCY — Rick Gengenbacher planned for his family’s Shaved Ice Shack at the parking lot of the former Kmart building on Broadway to operate as usual in 2022.
But after receiving an offer from Jenna and Joe Knuffman of Liberty and with all of his nephews and nieces that helped to keep the business running over the years grown up, he felt now was the time to sell the 20-year-old staple of the Quincy community.
Rick called the Shaved Ice Shack one of the greatest blessing of his life.
“I can’t express enough gratitude for those people that allowed us to be a part of their events (and) who have done business with us and the kids who have worked for us,” Rick said.
Mary Lou Gengenbacher said the business started about 20 years ago when Rick, her son, approached her husband, Dick, about going into a shaved ice business as a means of supplemental income to help put his kids through private school.
“It accomplished that goal and then some,” Rick said.
Since then, Mary Lou said that four of her children and 13 of her grandchildren have kept the shack going. It also provided the first job opportunity for dozens of high schoolers.
“For most of them it was their first job and it was a fun job and it taught them about money and how to give change because they had to learn that and take orders and things like that,” Mary Lou said.
Gengenbacher’s Shaved Ice Shack typically has been open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The menu was simple. Shaved ice would be offered in various flavors as well as lemon and strawberry shake-ups.
In addition to the shack, the Gengenbachers also had a mobile unit that served shaved ice at numerous local events, including Ethan’s Rodeo, the Quincy Soap Box Derby, Gus Macker, Blues in the District, Quincy University balloon rallies, Fourth of July on the riverfront, Germanfest and Q-Fest.
“I don’t know if we turned anyone down to be honest,” Mary Lou said.
Mary Lou said she would work there a couple of days a week and it was always great seeing new people, which she didn’t get to do as often after she and Dick retired. She added that she wished the Knuffmans well with their future plans.
“We just really appreciate all the customers we had over the years and all the kids that worked for us,” Mary Lou said. “It was just a true family business where everybody pitched in and didn’t mind doing what they had to do.”
