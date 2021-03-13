QUINCY — The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of Quincy’s annual GermanFest for the second straight year.
However, the Quincy Sister City Commission, which sponsors the event, is working on promotional strategies to ensure a great turnout for 2022.
Trenton Murfin, chairman of the Quincy Sister City Commission, said the decision was made in January. Although COVID-related restrictions have loosened since then, vendors should have been booked at least two months ago to make the event happen.
During its last meeting on Thursday, the committee had further discussions about the cancellation and how to promote the event for next year.
“We are going to be trying to put together a short promotional video about Sister City and GermanFest by the first week of June this year,” Murfin said.
GermanFest typically occurs on the first weekend of June.
The longtime Quincy tradition was first organized by the German Village Society, but the event ceased in 2011 after the organization disbanded.
The Sister City Commission revived it in 2014.
Its mission is to foster and nurture the relationship between Quincy and its sister city of Herford, Germany, where about 200 families of immigrants came from in the mid-1800s.
Funds raised from the festival go toward exchange programs for students and adults. The first of these exchanges between Quincy and Herford took place in May 1989 when 44 Herford residents stayed with local host families.
The money also provides for Quincy University’s soccer team and choir.
For the last few years, the men’s soccer team has been able to travel to Herford for two weeks to play exhibition games against local teams in Germany. More recently, choir trips have been booked where members of the choir can attend various concerts.
“We greatly appreciate our sponsors and look forward to sponsoring the event next year,” Murfin said.