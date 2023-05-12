QUINCY — Germanfest is quickly approaching. The annual festival helps raise funds for the Sister City Commission. The festivities will be held June 2 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and June 3 from 3 to 10:30 p.m. at South Park in Quincy.
Mecki Kosin, chair of the Sister City Commission, said Germanfest is important because it helps keep the German tradition alive in Quincy and helps bring visitors to the area.
“Last year we had about 5,000 attend Germanfest each night,” Kosin said. “We make sure it’s a fun event full of good food and good drinks, the festivities are not watered down.”
Like previous years, there will be German bands, a traditional German dance group, domestic and specialty beers, food and more.
The funds raised help support various exchanges throughout the year, including German education programs at Quincy High school and Quincy Notre Dame.
Kosin said Germanfest continues to exemplify all the friendships that have been made since the Sister City Commission was created in 1988 and that’s what she wants it to be about.
The commission began after The Herald-Whig received a letter that was in half German and half English. Unable to read the letter, Kosin was asked to translate it.
The letter came from Herford, Westphalia Germany. Asking about 200 families that left Germany to settle in Quincy. Kosin became pen-pals with the man in Germany; he later visited Quincy for the first time to see the German’s graves and see where history could take him.
The correspondence continued and the commission was appointed by the mayor in 1988.
The following year, the Germans visited Quincy to attend the Dogwood Parade. That fall, a group from Quincy attended Herford’s festival celebrating 1,200 years as a city.
Now on odd years the Sister City Commission visits their friends in Germany — they’ve been able to go 16 times. The group in Germany has been able to visit Quincy 10 times.
“Everyone told me you’re only going to go over two or three times then it’ll be over,” Kosin said. “But we keep going, we’re going this fall.”
One reason the two cities have such a tight bond is host families. Families that continually go over to Germany stay with the same host families and stay in contact with each other between visits.
For first time visitors, Kosin tries to pair up people based on genealogy or by jobs.
“Sure you have some language barriers,” explained Kosin. “But if you have two farmers looking at a farm and the equipment you don’t need as many words, you just understand each other a little better.”
Kosin also said the language barrier isn’t as intense because many Germans take at least one year of English. Plus, many people can get by with signing or pictures.
“Over the last few decades we’ve seen a lot of friendships form through this exchange program,” Kosin said. “We’re always really excited for more people to come and experience Germany and make lasting friendships.”
While Germanfest is a weekend full of fun, it’s a continual reminder that a friendship is in full bloom between two cities across the globe. Kosin hopes more and more people are able to help foster that friendship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.