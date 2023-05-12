QUINCY — Germanfest is quickly approaching. The annual festival helps raise funds for the Sister City Commission. The festivities will be held June 2 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and June 3 from 3 to 10:30 p.m. at South Park in Quincy.

Mecki Kosin, chair of the Sister City Commission, said Germanfest is important because it helps keep the German tradition alive in Quincy and helps bring visitors to the area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.