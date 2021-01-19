QUINCY — A local glass recycling program that would be offered in collaboration with a Kansas City-based glass processor was recommended by Quincy’s Central Services Committee on Tuesday.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said Quincy Recycle did offer a drop-off service, which was not funded through the city. However, the program was canceled a few years ago after the city switched contracts.
“Since then, it has been one of the most requested services that certainly I’ve had in my office,” Moore said.
Moore added that Alderwoman Katie Awerkamp, D-6, also received a lot of requests about reinstating a glass recycling program, which prompted her to look into various options, including a partnership with Ripple Glass.
Josh Boyer, regional program manager for Ripple Glass, said his company works to collect clean glass and send it to fiberglass insulation and bottle-making companies.
If the City Council approves the program, Boyer said residents could drop their glass off at a local County Market. A local hauler would then transport the glass to a bunker site where it would be picked up and sent to Kansas City.
“The key here is that there is no charge to the city whatsoever,” Boyer said.
Awerkamp said residents she’s spoken with have taken their glass products to Palmyra, Mo.
“As much as we’re putting towards garbage, I think this is something that we need to give to our constituents to keep it here in Quincy and promote recycling,” Awerkamp said. “It’s important and it’s important to our community and for the future of our community.”
Moore said a bunker site has already been set up and he believes the city can fund the program through reserves until the next garbage recycling contract is up in about three years.