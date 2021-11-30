Good News of Christmas kicks off 33rd year

QUINCY — The annual Good News of Christmas campaign, which aims to make the holiday season a little brighter for Quincy families in need, kicked off on Monday.
In the campaign’s 33-year history, about $1.75 million, in addition to countless volunteer hours and services, has been donated to help over 1,500 area families.
Jenna Hull, director of programs and services for United Way of Adams County, said that although 50 families were assisted in previous years, the United Way settled on 40 families this year to ensure a quality experience for all participants.
“Nothing is changed other than we did drop the numbers a little bit because of not knowing how much time it was going to take to complete everything,” Hull said.
As of Monday, 16 cases have been adopted local individuals, organizations and governing bodies.
Individuals can volunteer for the campaign in a variety of way.
The Good News of Christmas website lists all families selected for the program and a wish list of items they are looking for this holiday season.
Volunteers can adopt one of these families or make individuals contributions of money or goods.
Monetary donations can be mailed to the United Way of Adams County, 936 Broadway St., Suite F. Donations meant for specific families should have the family’s case number listed on the check or payment.
Donations can also be dropped off at one of several toy bins located at participating stores.
In addition to the two at the Quincy Town Center and the one at the United Way, toy bins are located at Quincy Farm and Home Supply at 4625 Broadway, Walmart at 5211 Broadway and Old Navy at 6110 Broadway.
If a donor would like their gift or monetary contribution to be directed to a specific family, they should note the Good News case number on their check.
The Quincy Town Center’s volunteer center will be open 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 15 for anyone wishing to help wrap gifts or shop for presents.
To volunteer for the campaign, visit goodnewschristmas.com.
