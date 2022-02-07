GOP gubernatorial candidate addresses crime during visit to Quincy

QUINCY — GOP gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan visited Quincy on Sunday as part of a statewide truck tour and discussed his plans to reduce violent crime in Illinois, a key issue of his campaign.
The political unknown announced his candidacy in September. While working in civilian intelligence in Afghanistan, Sullivan said he helped to bring the values of democracy and freedom around the world. However, he felt those same values were under attack in the U.S. and wanted to do something about it.
"I'm committed to raising my grandkids here (in Illinois) and so I want to see the jobs of the future created here (and) I want to see a government that reflects these values of faith and family and service and I just don't feel like our politicians do that," Sullivan said in an interview with The Herald-Whig.
Sullivan, who hails from Petersburg and considers himself a "political outsider," said Illinois is becoming an anti-police state and sheriffs of 40 of the state's 102 counties are leaving their positions early in part because they aren't being supported.
Sullivan said from a cultural perspective, law enforcement has been devalued. He also criticized the criminal justice reform bill passed last year, which eliminates cash bail and custodial arrests for crimes such as criminal trespassing, though many of the reforms haven't taken effect.
Sullivan said change will begin by taking the politics out of policing.
"And then one other aspect that the governor can do is making sure our state's attorneys are actually doing their job and prosecuting people," Sullivan said.
Sullivan outlined his safe streets plan on his website.
The three-part plan includes enforcing the law by fully staffing and supporting state and local police officer and deploying National Guard assets, protecting law enforcement by increasing penalties for assaulting law enforcement and restoring accountability by appointing an anti-violence director that would work to strengthen partnerships between sheriffs, police chiefs and prosecutors.
"And it's also giving incentives and bonuses to people who are going to move into policing, making sure sheriffs are being paid the same as state's attorneys and so I think there are real actions that we can take alongside just the moral support side," Sullivan said.
