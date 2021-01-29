QUINCY — The two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Quincy mayor shared their opposing viewpoints on the city’s pension obligations and the cultivation of new business during an Exchange Club luncheon on Friday.
After brief introductions from the candidates, former Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale and Quincy Public Schools board member Michael Troup, the floor opened up to questions from the audience.
One question that caused the most dissention between candidates was how to address Quincy’s growing pension obligations.
Regarding police and fire pension obligations, which are primarily funded locally by property taxes, Havermale said there must be legislative changes, and the city must wait and see whether it can make any significant changes.
“(The Legislature) has already started some of it to where they’ve consolidated a lot of the downstate police and fire pension funds, and we don’t know how it’s going to go yet because it hasn’t really been implemented fully,” Havermale said.
On a local level, Havermale said the burden could be partially offset by drawing funds from different sources.
“Frankly, if you do the math, you could do away with your police department, and it would not significantly change the obligation that’s already there today,” Havermale said.
In response, Troup targeted Havermale and said that his opponent “constantly kicked the can down the road” during his tenure on the City Council, which caused a $10 million police and fire pension liability in the early 2000s to balloon to a $101 million liability today.
“That is over twice the entire city budget,” Troup said. “Taxpayers should be really upset over that. That’s the kind of leadership (Havermale’s) talking about bringing back when he serves as mayor.”
Troup said he has experience in the private sector resolving pension obligations, but in government, there are a lot more strings attached to how revenues can be moved around.
“We’ve got to work with the state to take those changes so we can bring practical proven successes on fixing some of our problems with different financial tools that will not cost the taxpayer a dollar for dollar,” Troup said. “In this case, $101 million.”
Another attendee, who cited Great River Economic Development Foundation’s disapproval of a solar manufacturing facility in Quincy several years ago, asked the candidates what they thought about harboring new industries in Quincy when those jobs might compete with the hundreds of primary-wage jobs available in the city.
Troup said he thinks the city should focus on recruiting people and building a program to attract talent to the hundreds of jobs that already are available in Quincy. He added that recruiting for another 150 to 300 jobs offered by a new employer currently would create more competition and have a negative effect on existing industries.
“I do think we have the ability to recruit people that can fill those jobs, and I agree with not only the workforce development that’s going on through GREDF and other organizations, including John Wood etc.,” Troup said. “If we could help recruit and fill the 300-plus openings today over the first six months as mayor, that would be phenomenal.”
Havermale replied that the city should be doing everything it can to bring any jobs it can to Quincy. And it is up to the employer to make itself more attractive to the talent coming into Quincy.
“I don’t think you get the people here and then provide the jobs,” Havermale said. “I think you create the jobs and then the people will come, hopefully.”
The Exchange Club will be hosting the two Democrats running for mayor, Nora Baldner and Brennan Hills, on Feb. 5.