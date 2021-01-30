QUINCY — Both GOP candidates running for mayor of Quincy, former alderman Paul Havermale and Quincy Public Schools board member Michael Troup, said they have the local government and public service experience to help the city succeed.
Troup said he put his name in the hat due to his decades of local government service and his years of experience in local and international business.
“I think the combination of experience is going to be helpful in addressing all the issues that Quincy has going forward and I want to serve,” Troup said. “I’ve been providing services locally for decades and I look at this as an opportunity.”
Havermale said he entered the race because a mayor with aldermanic experience from day one would offer the greatest benefit to the city.
“I enjoyed my time on City Council and I think I did a pretty good job, so I kind of thought that being in the mayor’s seat was kind of a natural progression,” Havermale said.
Although infrastructure and police and fire pension obligations ranked high on local issues that need to be addressed, Troup said the COVID-19 pandemic was the number one issue affecting Quincy.
“People have to feel comfortable to go out and shop and go out to eat and do a lot of the other routine things that we have,” Troup said.
Havermale said infrastructure issues and dealing with the loss of revenue from COVID-19 will be the biggest challenges.
“We need to make sure that all of our infrastructure systems are maintained and doing what we need them to do for our people, and then we also need to see what the effect of COVID is going to be on our city finances and our operations and our processes moving forward,” Havermale said. “I think there will be a significant impact, so I think what we probably need to do is not take a wait and see.”
Havermale said his common sense approach to city government makes him the ideal candidate.
“I don’t mind having open and honest discussions about anything to do with city business,” Havermale said. “I enjoy discussing city issues and topics and I invite debate and passionate advocacy for people’s stances. I don’t have a problem having discussions with the council rather than trying to dictate to the council or to the citizens.”
Troup said he has the skill set and the experience to lead Quincy out of COVID-19 and build Quincy’s bases to make a thriving community again.
“Quincy’s become a medical destination center,” Troup said. “There are fewer medical issues that any of us could have that we have to leave town for. And we have well over 300 jobs, primary wage jobs that are available to skilled workers today so Quincy’s got the assets to grow and to thrive again.”
Full interviews with all four mayoral candidates are available on whig.com.