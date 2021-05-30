QUINCY — Offices for the city of Quincy will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. City Hall and Central Services offices will both reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday.
Garbage and recycling pickup scheduled for Monday will be collected Tuesday, along with the normal Tuesday routes. Yard waste collections will take place as normal on Monday.
City buses will be operating on their holiday schedule on Monday.
The Quincy City Council meeting will move to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall council chambers.
In addition to city services, the Adams County Health Service’s COVID-19 rapid testing site will be closed on Monday. The site will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.