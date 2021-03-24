Great River Genealogical Society meeting to explore Portugal
QUINCY — The Great River Genealogical Society will be meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Quincy Public Library meeting room for a special cultural program.
In this program, Joe Newkirk will explore the cultural, historical, religious, artistic, and culinary wonders of Portugal through his collection of photos.
This event is open to the public, but masks will be required while in the library and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Those interested in attending are instructed to go to gr-gs.org for more information.