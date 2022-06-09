QUINCY — The Great River Economic Development Foundation is proposing a partnership with the Adams County Board to distribute American Rescue Plan Act funds to organizations running supportive housing programs or proposing affordable housing developments.
The program, known as the Adams County Secure Housing Program, will run similar to a vetting process spearheaded by the United Way of Adams County to identify nonprofit ARPA recipients affected by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said this program is being driven by the realization that housing in Quincy and Adams County is at an all-time low.
“Everything is so scarce and we’re not going to have the ability to grow as a community if we don’t address housing issues,” Austin said.
Under U.S. Department of Treasury guidelines, a county may invest ARPA funds into a project or program that “meets the public health and economic needs of those impacted by the pandemic in their communities, as well as address longstanding health and economic disparities, which amplified the impact of the pandemic in disproportionately impacted communities, resulting in more severe pandemic impacts.”
In a letter to Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider, GREDF President Kyle Moore said this could include improvements to vacant and abandoned properties, investments in neighborhoods to promote improved health outcomes and programs that support long-term housing security.
As part of GREDF’s proposal, a committee composed of GREDF staff, board members and county representatives will review proposals. GREDF then will develop a matrix to weigh each proposal.
Priority will be given to nonprofits that are registered 501©(3) organizations, propose a supportive housing or development project in Adams County, demonstrate how the proposal will support households with a median income under $65,880 and demonstrate and actionable timeline to expend the ARPA funds by the end of 2024.
Earlier this year, the county board awarded $683,000 in ARPA funds to 16 area nonprofits in need of COVID-19 assistance. However, the board had to reject several applications for transitional housing programs because they weren’t in line with the board’s goal of recuperating nonprofits’ lost income through the pandemic.
Austin said these rejected applicants would have to submit all new paperwork.
Austin added that he would anticipate of a cap of between $750,000 to $1 million of ARPA funds but this would depend on the number of valid applications received.
“These aren’t just checks that are given to organizations in terms of making up for lost revenue,” Austin said. “These will be actual projects and developments.”
GREDF proposed receiving 2% of the total funds awarded for the Adams County Secure Housing Program, which is the same amount the United Way of Adams County received for its services.
Austin said the County Board may evaluate and vote on the program in July.
