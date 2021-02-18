QUINCY — The Great River Economic Development Foundation announced Thursday that it would begin its search to replace President Marcel Wagner, who will be retiring at the end of the year, next week.
John Wood Community College President Mike Elbe, who also serves as GREDF board chair, said the board will begin advertising for applicants to replace Wagner. In total, the selection process is expected to take six to eight months.
“Marcel has been a difference maker for our community and for the business community and has made a significant impact that will be a lasting effect for many years to come,” Elbe said.
Wagner has led GREDF for the last nine years.
“When I first started here, it was (about) how do we attract business, and that’s still a primary mission of ours, but a bigger part of the mission is talent attraction and how do we simply attract more people to the community,” Wagner said. “That will help this community grow and prosper over the next few years.”
“I think if I can leave with that mission in place, then I’ll feel very good about it and it will be a very good harbinger of things to come for the community and the organization.”
Particularly over the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wagner said the community has shown that it comes together when things need to be done. He added that he’s confident that sense of partnership will continue under new leadership.
“The people can change but I think the process will stay the same and that spirit of partnership and everybody saying ‘what do you need me to do’ and I think that’s probably the most important thing that I see moving forward,” Wagner said.