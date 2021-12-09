QUINCY — For numerous reasons, the Great River Economic Development Foundation recognized 2021 as “A Year of Change” during its annual meeting at the Oakley-Lindsay Center on Thursday.
GREDF President Kyle Moore, who replaced former president Marcel Wagner in June, said this year’s theme is not just meant to symbolize leadership changes the foundation has experienced this year.
“It’s the change in our community from pandemic response to economic recovery,” Moore said. “It’s about the change in experience for the human resource professional who is having a difficult time finding applicants.”
“It’s about the restaurant owner having to shut down for a day because there’s no help in the kitchen,” he added. “It’s about how when we need that part or appliance for our homes, it could be in stock or sitting on a slow boat from China.”
Moore also acknowledged the evolution of GREDF’s strategic planning goals from revitalizing underdeveloped areas to keeping major employers from moving to more business-friendly locations to filling jobs in Quincy and Adams County.
Several GREDF initiatives that were enacted in 2021 were highlighted during Thursday’s presentation.
One of the most high-profile tactics launched by GREDF is Quincy’s Calling.
This campaign aims to attract new residents to Quincy through a number of incentives. New residents could receive a $5,000 rebate on residential property taxes on their first-year property bill or a $3,500 rebate for residents leasing or renting after six or more months of payments.
Moore said this initiative is not just about blasting ads, casting a wide net and hoping for the best. GREDF has been strategic in its recruitment efforts.
“We developed a CRM system to track each individual’s interest in moving,” Moore said. “As a candidate shows more interest, they get more content about moving to Quincy and eventually connect with a member of the GREDF team to help make the sale for our community.”
Since its launch, Moore said 38 individuals and families from across the country have moved to Quincy.
GREDF also has worked to provide meaningful employment to individuals in probation through the Adams County Empowered Program.
This partnership between the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Adams County Probation Department, Bella Ease and several local employers aims to give around 100 eligible county residents on probation with a career assessment, placement with a local employer and on the job training while also removing barriers such as rides to work and childcare.
This six-month pilot program was funded with a $50,000 contribution from Adams County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.
So far, Moore said 24 people have been referred and seven eligible candidates have been offered employment through ACE. The goal of the pilot program is to provide assistance for 25 individuals.
GREDF’s Concierge Program also was launched this past year. This program helps new residents to connect with Quincy’s people, community and resources. So far, 47 new residents are participating in the program and more than 20 local guides are volunteering.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider touted a number of projects funded by the $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the county.
These projects include a computer system upgrade at the Adams County Courthouse for $1.2 million, new courthouse elevators for $800,000, a new HVAC system for the Adams County Health Department for $1.8 million and HVAC units for the Adams County Detention Center for $700,000.
Snider added that the county is exploring the use of ARPA funds for riverfront development and a program in coordination with the United Way to assist nonprofits that lost out on revenue through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup opened his remarks with one message: Quincy is open.
Whether it’s keeping public and private schools open through the pandemic, bringing various summer events activities, increasing the number of events and trips being scheduled, Troup said the city is bouncing back.
In 2021, Quincy also repaired or replaced 3.5 miles of streets, over 10,450 feet of water lines, 8,250 feet of sewer replacements and various curbs and sidewalks. This infrastructure investment amounted to about $13 million.
However, there are five areas the city continues to address: housing, continued infrastructure improvements, additional retail, hotels and jobs.
“We are working to attract developers and property owners to build new housing units,” Troup said. “I am interested in seeing more rental units improved and built as well as developing more condos and townhouses.”
At the close of the meeting, GREDF honored outgoing board chairman Mike Elbe with the 2021 Thomas A. Oakley Economic Development Award of Excellence.
Elbe said he would describe his time with GREDF with three words: service above self. He also challenged attendees to live up to that philosophy.
Wagner, who served nine years as GREDF president, was also awarded the Distinguished Economic Development Lifetime Achievement Award.
“It’s been a privilege,” Wagner said. “I’ve loved every minute of it.”
