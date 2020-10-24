QUINCY — Vincent Edmondson carefully painted the Viking helmet on his ceramic troll.
The troll was the creation he picked to paint Saturday at the Quincy Art Center that hosted a pottery Halloween party along with the Budding Artist. Guests were encouraged to come out in costume.
The 11-year-old who donned a Joker contest was one of several who was painting pottery in the Art Center’s lawn.
“I was Batman one year, and now I’m the Joker,” Edmondson said.
Rebecca Butler, owner of the Budding Artist, said it was a way to get people out of the house as many have been cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s time to get out and be creative and enjoy the sunshine somewhere,” Butler said with a chuckle glancing at the cloud coverage. “It’s up there somewhere.”
With pumpkins, skeletons, Frankenstein’s monster and several other fall and Halloween-themed items, Butler said it was something different for those looking to be creative. She had several specialty glazes for the artists. After a project was finished it was turned in, so it could be placed in a kiln next week.
“Usually our glazes turn a little brighter than what you see,” she said. “These turn into totally different colors. We have weird, weird stuff. It’s fun for the kids to see.”
Butler said she is collaborating with other museums in Quincy to offer other events, but wanted to partner with the Art Center first.
“The Art Center was my first job out of college,” she said. “It was the one I definitely wanted to start off with. It’s near and dear to my art.”
Elizabeth Swick, director of education at the Art Center, said the center has worked to make sure that art continues to be accessible to all during the pandemic.
“We want to keep that fun spirit of art alive in our town and help bring up morale,” Swick said. “We’ve had a great turnout. Everybody is very positive and looking forward to socializing and creating together as a family and friends.”
The Art Center has explored ways to offer classes and events virtually, and with the inability to bring art education into classrooms this year, it pivoted to offer the opportunities.
“We’re trying to to find different ways of creating a Zoom class,” Swick said. “We’ve got art supplies that we can share with them. That way their kids can create in the classroom with our instructors.”
Anyone interested in events hosted at the Art Center can visit its website at quincyartcenter.org or its Facebook page.